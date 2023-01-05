A Turkish vessel tried to ram a Greek Coast Guard patrol boat. In response, warning fire was opened. About it January 5 reported in the press service of the coast guard of the country.

“Early in the morning, the patrol boat LS.-EL.AKT., performing the identification of three Turkish fishing vessels fishing in the sea area southeast of (the island. – Ed.) Pharmakonisi, within Greek territorial waters, was harassed by the Turkish Coast Guard, which performed dangerous maneuvers to ram him, ”the agency said in a statement.

After that, the crew of the Greek Coast Guard patrol boat fired warning shots, and the Turkish boat headed east towards the Turkish coast.

Earlier, on January 1, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar accused Greece of provocative actions and creating tension in the region. The comment came after Akar inspected Turkish military forces in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean by plane.

On December 30, the head of the defense department announced Turkey’s position that if Greece expands its territorial waters to 12 miles, which are now 6 miles, it will practically close Turkish waters and block the ability to reach international waters. In this case, Turkey will be locked in its territorial waters.

In addition, on December 17, Greece attempted to intercept Turkish warplanes while they were flying as part of a NATO mission. At the same time, no comments were received from the Greek side.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on December 12 threatened Greece with Typhoon ballistic missiles if Athens “does not remain calm” and does not change course to expand its weapons arsenals.

Prior to this, on December 6, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu noted that Ankara was ready to raise the issue of the sovereignty of the Aegean Islands if Greece did not stop carrying out provocative actions. The minister drew attention to the fact that Greece is conducting military exercises on the islands in the Aegean Sea, where, according to the agreements, weapons cannot be placed. Cavusoglu urged Athens to refrain from such a move and warned that Turkey would not ignore threats against it.

Turkey and Greece have been arguing over a range of issues for years, including the status of islands in the Aegean. The high-level dialogue between the countries resumed in January 2021, after nearly five years of efforts to ease tensions over border disputes in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.