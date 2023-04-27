Turkish Security Council member Erhan denies rumors of a heart attack in Turkish President Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fell ill with the stomach flu due to active campaigning in the open air, and did not suffer a heart attack. So Chagry Erhan, a member of the Security and Foreign Policy Council under the President of Turkey and the rector of Altynbash University (Istanbul), answered the rumors about the health of the Turkish leader in a commentary to Lente.ru.

Erhan recalled that the Turkish president became ill during a live broadcast on Tuesday, April 25. After a short break, he continued the interview and apologized to the audience, explaining that he was ill. “Today, he rested at home all day and canceled election rallies,” an adviser to Erdogan said.

Erhan denied rumors that the Turkish leader allegedly suffered a heart attack, and called such speculation “a clear example of how social networks can be dangerously used by treacherous and irresponsible people.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan felt unwell during a live broadcast while giving an interview to local TV channels on April 25. Doctors forbade him to speak in public on the eve of the elections, which will be held in the country on May 14.

The next day, April 26, information appeared on social networks that Erdogan allegedly suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized in serious condition.