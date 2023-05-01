Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Split

Apparently, the Turkish secret service MIT killed the leader of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist militia, Abu Hussein al-Kurashi, in Syria. This was announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ankara – The suspected leader of the jihadist militia Islamic State (IS) was killed during a mission by the Turkish secret service in Syria, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish secret service MIT “neutralized” the “suspected” IS leader Abu Hussein al-Kurashi in Syria on Saturday, Erdogan said in a television interview on Sunday. The Turkish secret services have been following his trail “for a long time,” he added. At the end of November, IS announced the death of its then leader Abu Hassan al-Hashimi al-Kurashi and appointed Abu Hussein al-Kurashi as the new “caliph”.

IS leader hid in a farmhouse

As a correspondent for the AFP news agency in northern Syria reported, the Turkish secret service and the local militia supported by Turkey sealed off an area near the city of Jindires in the Afrin region on Saturday. Local residents interviewed by AFP reported an operation at an abandoned farmhouse that was once used as an Islamic school. The Turkish military has occupied parts of the region, such as Kurdish Afrin, since 2018 and controlled large parts of the region with jihadist groups.

US has repeatedly attacked IS leaders

In the past, the US army had repeatedly attacked leaders of the IS. In mid-April, she announced an airstrike against a senior IS leader in northern Syria. The man had planned attacks in Europe and the Middle East and was “probably” killed in the operation. The US Army’s Middle East Central Command said it was Abdel Hadi Mahmoud al-Haji Ali.

According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish secret service MIT is said to have killed IS leader Abu Hussein al-Kurashi in Syria. © –

In 2014, IS took control of large parts of Syria and Iraq, but gradually lost these areas again under military pressure from a US-led coalition. Above all, it was Kurdish forces that fought the terrorist militia on the ground. Around 10,000 of their fighters are said to have died. In the past, Turkey had repeatedly attacked Kurdish towns and villages in north-eastern Syria. However, an occupation of other parts by Turkish troops could be prevented, primarily due to the resistance of Russia and the USA. (erpe/AFP)