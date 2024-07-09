Today, Turkey launched the Turksat A6 satellite into space, the first domestically-made communications satellite, from Cape Canaveral in Florida, USA.

The Anadolu Agency reported that the Turksat A6 satellite, developed by Turkish engineers, was launched by the Falcon 9 rocket of the American Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX).

The launch took place after being delayed several times due to weather conditions.

The first stage of the rocket returned to Earth successfully about eight minutes later, landing on a SpaceX drone stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today in a video message on the occasion of the launch of the Turksat A6 satellite, reported by the Anadolu Agency, that his country has opened a new page in satellite production with the launch of Turksat A6 into space, which will increase the capabilities of Turkey’s satellite fleet, noting that with its entry into service, Turkey will rise to the ranks of countries that manufacture communications satellites.

The satellite will begin its space journey towards its orbit at 42 degrees east longitude.

With the end of the journey and the arrival of the satellite in its orbit, the orbital testing phase will begin, which will last for at least a month, so that Turksat will take over control of the satellite to be ready to perform its tasks, as the satellite will operate via 20 transmitters and receivers in the lower K-band.

Turksat 6A will be able to provide service to areas not served by current Turkish satellites, such as India, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, thus increasing the population reached by satellites from 3.5 billion to 5 billion.