Thirteen days after the earthquake that killed more than 40,000 people in Turkey and Syria, Turkish rescue teams found three people alive in the rubble on Saturday (18), although one of them, a 12-year-old boy, died shortly afterwards.

More than 43,000 people died after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and northern Syria, the region’s deadliest natural disaster in centuries.

Crews have been finding survivors all week despite being trapped under rubble for so long in frigid weather. But the number of people rescued alive has dwindled to just a handful in recent days.

Former Ghanaian international footballer Christian Atsu was among the dead after his manager confirmed on Saturday that his body had been found under a collapsed building in Antakya.

State-run Anadolu news agency shared footage of rescuers putting a man and a woman onto stretchers after they and a child spent 296 hours under rubble in the same city.

The agency later reported that the boy died despite efforts to save him.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared a video of the 40-year-old woman in a field hospital receiving treatment. “She is conscious,” he tweeted.

In the last few hours, a 45-year-old man was also rescued alive from under the rubble, as well as three people, including a child.

The rescues are met with applause and relief, but in recent days the reaction has been grimmer.

– Stricter building standards? –

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Friday that rescue efforts were continuing in less than 200 locations as rescuers raced against time to find more people alive.

The earthquake, which occurred in one of the most active seismic zones in the world, hit populated areas where many slept in houses that had not been built to withstand such strong ground vibrations.

Officials and medics said 39,672 people had died in Turkey and 3,688 in Syria since the February 6 quake, bringing the confirmed total to 43,360 victims.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been criticized for his slow response to the disaster and for allowing shoddy buildings to be built.

Authorities promised after a 1999 earthquake that killed more than 17,000 people in northwest Turkey that building regulations would be tightened.

The building where soccer player Atsu died, a 12-story luxury building, was built in 2013 when Turkey had stricter building regulations.

But, to the surprise and outrage of many, the building fell apart. Turkish police arrested the contractor after he tried to flee the country, Anadolu reported last week.

Authorities have detained dozens of contractors as the government promises stronger action against lax building regulations.

More than 84,000 buildings have collapsed, need to be demolished urgently or have been seriously damaged by the earthquake, Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum said on Friday.

One of the hardest hit areas was Antakya, an ancient crossroads of civilizations.