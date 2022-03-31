The prosecutor in Turkey in charge of investigating the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi called on March 31 for the trial against the Saudi suspects in the crime to be stopped and transferred to Saudi Arabia. That nation’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is suspected of ordering the killing, according to US intelligence. The handover of the case comes as Ankara seeks to repair ties with Riyadh, which has imposed an economic boycott on it.

It would be ending “the only opportunity for a fair trial” against those allegedly involved in the macabre murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which occurred in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

The prosecutor in the case investigating 26 Saudis suspected of the crime against the late columnist for ‘The Washington Post’, requested that the trial be suspended and transferred to Saudi Arabia.

In a dramatic about-face, a Turkish prosecutor requested Thursday to move the trial of suspects linked to the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, which sent the operatives who carried out the deadly assault. https://t.co/XV6wxJbaL9 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 31, 2022



The panel of judges has not yet ruled, but requested the opinion of the Ministry of Justice and set a hearing for next April 7.

Amnesty International’s communications director in Turkey, Tarik Beyhan, said that the investigation on Turkish soil had been the only opportunity for a fair trial and that transferring the case to Riyadh would mean that the case was closed.

The circumstances of death

Khashoggi, a Saudi national and resident in the United States, entered the consulate of his country in Istanbul on October 2, 2018 to attend an appointment in which he had to collect documentation that would allow him to marry his Turkish fiancée. He never came out again.

Khashoggi was a staunch critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Turkish officials said they believe the journalist was killed and his body dismembered inside the diplomatic headquarters by Saudi agents who traveled to that country to commit the crime.

Image of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as he enters the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2, 2022. © Reuters video capture

All the suspects in the murder left Turkey and Riyadh rejected Ankara’s extradition requests. Some of the alleged perpetrators were tried behind closed doors in the capital of the Arab nation.

In 2020, the Saudi authorities sentenced eight people between seven and 20 years in prison for this act. However, no names of those sentenced were released and human rights groups described it as a “sham trial”.

The explanations of the Turkish Prosecutor’s Office to transfer the case to Riyadh

Saudi Arabia would have pressed for the transfer of the trial, according to the explanations that the Turkish prosecutor has given. The official is now stepping down from continuing to handle the case after a U.S. court in 2021 rejected requests to add to the file a U.S. intelligence assessment of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s alleged role in the killing.

He then requested details of the trial that was held on Saudi soil to prevent the defendants from being punished twice.

Turkey’s prosecutor said Saudi authorities responded by asking for the case to be transferred there and that they promised to assess the charges against the 26 named.

Now, that request must be accepted, indicated the prosecutor, because the defendants are foreign citizens, the arrest warrants could not be executed and their statements could not be taken, so the case is suspended.

Alleged involvement of the crown prince in the assassination

A US intelligence report published in 2021 claimed that Prince Mohammed bin Salman had approved the operation to capture or kill Khashoggi.

However, the country’s government denied any involvement by the monarch and rejected the report’s findings.

File-Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman delivers a speech via pre-recorded video during the opening ceremony of the Saudi Green Initiative forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 23, 2021. © Courtesy of the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia/Via Reuters

At the beginning of this March, Bin Salman told the US media ‘The Atlantic’ that he felt that the accusations against him had violated his own rights, since anyone should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Does Turkey give up the investigation for economic reasons?

The move comes as the Turkish government seeks to repair ties with Riyadh.

The assassination and subsequent accusations strained relations between the two regional powers and led to an unofficial Saudi boycott of Turkish goods, which has cut Ankara’s exports to the kingdom by 90%.

Amnesty International pointed out that handing over the case to Saudi Arabia would violate human rights and the decision would be backed by financial interests.

“If the murder of Jamal Khashoggi is going to be covered up for political, economic or better relations interests, it will be a serious violation of human rights for Turkey,” Beyhan told Reuters.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is at a time when he is seeking to improve ties with states that had become bitter rivals in recent years, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Progress with Cairo and Riyadh has been slower, and Erdogan said last February that he hoped to take “concrete steps” soon to improve ties with the Saudi authorities.

