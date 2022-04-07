Home page politics

There is a turning point in the case of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul in 2018.

Istanbul – The Turkish public prosecutor’s office is conducting its investigations in Case of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi* and transfers the case to Saudi Arabia. The indictment was thus officially dropped. The Turkish authorities’ decision has caused outrage among human rights organizations and journalists’ associations. The Turkish Ministry of Justice had previously approved the prosecution’s request.

Amnesty International’s Milena Büyüm said on Twitter that the case would be handed over to those responsible for the murder. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) previously said it was deeply concerned by Turkey’s Justice Ministry’s announcement that it would drop the trial in the murder of the Saudi Arabian journalist and hand the case over to Saudi Arabia. “We call on Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag and the Turkish courts to do their part to fight impunity for this horrible crime and bring the case to an end,” RSF Managing Director Christian Mihr said in a press release.

Jamal Khashoggi: Do economic interests play a role?

After the murder of the Washington Post columnist in October 2018, it had one Ice Age between Turkey and Saudi Arabia* given. The murder took place in the Saudi consulate general, but one should not forget that it happened on Turkish soil, the president promised at the time Recep Tayyip Erdogan* and announced enlightenment.

This video still made available by Turkish broadcaster TRT World on October 2, 2018 allegedly shows Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi before entering the Consulate General of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul. © dpa

The relationships between the Turkey* and Saudi Arabia had worsened with the Khashoggi case. Riyadh later imposed an embargo on Turkish goods. It wasn’t until the beginning of the year that there were conciliatory voices from Ankara. in the February Erdogan announced plans to visit Saudi Arabia*, but he did not name a date.

In the Khashoggi case, in which Turkey was investigating, according to Euronews Turkish, 26 people have been charged in Istanbul so far. They are Saudi consulate employees and intelligence officials.

Jamal Khashoggi: Normalization expected between Turkey and Saudi Arabia

The cessation of investigations into the case of journalist Jamal Khashoggi should improve relations between Erdogan and the Saudi royal family. The Turkish President said in February that he wanted to take concrete steps in this direction. (Erkan Pehlivan)