While the debate is about the delay in announcing the parties of the “six-party table”, also known as the “Nation Alliance”, for their presidential candidate, Turkish political analyst Turgut Oglu told “Sky News Arabia” that there are differences over the proposed name, while the presidential candidate is expected to be decided within The first week of February.

The six-party alliance includes the Republican People’s Party led by Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the Democracy and Progress Party led by Ali Babacan, the Democratic Party led by Gültekin Uysal, the Felicity Party led by Temel Karamollaoğlu, the Future Party led by Ahmet Davutoğlu, and the Good Party led by Meral Akşener.

These party leaders met on January 26 to discuss consensus regarding the presidential candidate, and the coalition’s plan to resolve the parliamentary elections scheduled for May 14, in conjunction with the presidential elections.

Coalition leaders stated that the presidential candidate will be announced in the first week of February.

4 names for the presidency

When talking about the nature of the differences between the components of this alliance, Karamoula Oglu explained that it is due to the support of the head of the Good Party, Meral Aksener, for the names of the mayor of Istanbul, the leader of the Republican People’s Party, Akram Imamoglu, Erdogan’s most prominent political opponent, and the mayor of Ankara, Mansour Yavas.

Akramoglu faced a legal crisis. Last December, a Turkish court sentenced him to 31 months in prison, while Yavash’s candidacy with a nationalist background constitutes a crisis because it may lead to the reluctance of the Kurds inside Turkey to elect a nationalist candidate, according to the Turkish analyst.

Despite Meral Aksener giving the green light to Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s candidacy in the presidential elections, she returned and put forward the name of the deputy of the Republican People’s Party in Istanbul, former parliamentarian Ilhan Kisici, according to Turkish media.

Leading candidate and conditions

Karamala Oglu believes that the foregoing casts a cloud on the six-party alliance around its presidential candidate, but the closest one so far is the leader of the Republican People’s Party, Kamal Kilicdaroglu.

However, consensus on Kilicdaroglu also needs coordination with the votes of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (with a Kurdish majority) to ensure the resolution of the presidential elections, after confirming the cohesion of the six-party alliance, says the same speaker.

Kilicdaroglu has a charismatic personality, according to his supporters, and he enjoys a greater level of trust within Turkish society, in addition to his good relations with all political spectrums inside Turkey.