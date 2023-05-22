Turkish presidential election | Sinan Oğan said he would support Erdoğan in the second round

The election moved to a second round because no one reached the minimum number of votes exceeding 50 percent required for victory.

Turkey came third in the presidential election Sinan Oğan said on television on Monday that he supports the sitting president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the second round of the elections. Oğan received more than five percent of the votes in the first round.

The elections were held just over a week ago.

“I urge those voters who supported us in the first round to support Mr. Erdoğan in the second round,” Oğan said.

Erdoğan collected almost 50 percent of the votes, while his challenger, the opposition Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu got about 45 percent of the votes.

Oğan met with Erdoğan on Friday and also talked separately with Kılıçdaroğlu.

After Oğan’s announcement, Kılıçdaroğlu assured on Twitter that the struggle is not over. At the same time, he accused forces, which he did not name, of “selling this beautiful country”.

“We are coming to save this country from terrorism and refugees. This is a referendum. No one can fool anyone anymore,” Kılıçdaroğlu wrote.

55 years old Oğan is an economist with a doctorate in Moscow, a former member of parliament and a hard-line Turkish nationalist. He represented the ATA coalition of ultra-nationalists in the elections.

During the election, Oğan set strict conditions for his support: he does not accept concessions to the Kurds and demands that Turkey’s millions of refugees must begin to be evicted from the country.

He also opposes, among other things, changes to the Turkish constitution that would threaten the unity of Turkey, such as Kurdish self-government goals.

Researcher representing Verisk Maplecroft consulting firm Hamish Kinnear considered Oğan’s reputation as a kingmaker to be overstated because the victory of the sitting president is so close.

“Assuming that Erdoğan’s first-round voters stay behind him, he only needs a small percentage of Oğan’s voters to extend his rule into a third decade,” Kinnear recalled.

The second round of Turkey’s presidential election will be held on Sunday.