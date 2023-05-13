Turkish presidential election | “I do not accept the attack on Putin,” said Turkey’s Erdoğan after the opposition’s accusations against Russia

The main opposition candidate, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, claimed on Thursday that Russian state actors leaked a manipulated sex video to the public in an attempt to influence Turkish elections.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan defended Russia Vladimir Putin on Friday after Turkey’s opposition accused Russia of meddling in the country’s elections. The matter was reported by AFP.

The main candidate of the opposition Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu claimed on Thursday, that Russian state actors had leaked a manipulated sex video to the public in an attempt to influence extremely tight elections.

Kılıçdaroğlu said on Twitter on Thursday evening that he had evidence of how “our dear Russian friends” had produced with the help of artificial intelligence the Sex video of the opposition candidate that appeared on social media on Wednesday From Muharrem İnce.

Russia responded on Friday by denying meddling in Turkish elections. On the same day, Erdoğan stated on television that he does not accept the opposition’s accusations against Russia.

“Mr. Kemal attacks Russia and Mr. Putin. If Putin is attacked, I will not accept it,” Erdoğan said.

“Our relations with Russia are no less important than our relations with the United States,” he continued.

Since the beginning of the war of aggression against Russia, Turkey has not participated in the sanctions against Russia, but wanted to maintain good relations with the country.

The opposition candidate İnce himself called the video depicting him a fake, but still announced that he would give up his candidacy in the elections. He said he doesn’t want the opposition to blame him if they lose.

Turkey the presidential election will be held on Sunday. İnce’s withdrawal from the race improves the chances of Kılıçdaroğlu, the joint candidate of the six opposition parties, to win the election against the incumbent President Erdoğan. Kılıçdaroğlu has a chance to take the win already in the first round.

The winner of the election must get more than 50 percent of all votes or the choice of the president will move to the second round of the election.

The second round of elections will be held at the end of May if necessary.