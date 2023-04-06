Turkish opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said that if he wins the elections, Turkish residents will be able to visit the countries of the European Union without a visa. This is reported Haber Turk on Wednesday, April 5th.

“We will remove the visa. We will take the necessary measures. We will bring real democracy to this country,” the politician said.

Earlier, on March 28, representatives of three Turkish opposition parties – the Good Party, the Party of Democracy and Breakthrough and the Fatherland Party – filed an application with the High Electoral Commission with a request to exclude the current President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, from the list of candidates for the upcoming presidential elections.

The parties have noted that Erdogan has no right to run again as president, as this would violate the constitution.

On March 30, Turkish political scientist, candidate of political sciences Kerim Has told Izvestia that if the Turkish politician Muharrem Ince does not withdraw his candidacy for the presidency of Turkey, then the chances of the opposition in the person of Kemal Kılıçdaroglu will decrease, and the chances will increase.

On March 20, Kılıçdaroğlu said that “tests” in relations between Russia and Turkey are unlikely if he wins the elections. He stressed that the Russian Federation is an important neighbor and “partner if necessary.” However, interference in each other’s internal affairs must be avoided.

Earlier, on March 22, Kemal Kılıçdaroglu was officially nominated as a single candidate from the opposition People’s Alliance in the presidential elections in Turkey. The corresponding statement was submitted to the Supreme Electoral Council of the country.

On March 1, Erdogan confirmed his decision to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14.