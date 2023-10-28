Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan | Photo: EFE

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who recently stated that Hamas “is not a terrorist organization”, but rather “a group of liberation fighters”, once again criticized Israel during a pro-Palestine protest in Istanbul this Saturday (28).

Erdogan said the West is responsible for the war in the Gaza Strip. “The West is responsible for the massacres in Gaza. Israel is just a pawn that would be sacrificed whenever they want and cannot survive even three days without Western support,” he said.

“Those who shed crocodile tears for the civilians killed yesterday in the Ukrainian War do nothing for the children who died today in Gaza,” said the president at the protest.

This is not the first time that the Turkish president has criticized Israel. “The entire West considers Hamas a terrorist organization. From here I say: Israel, you may be one, the West owes you many debts. But Turkey does not. Hamas is not a terrorist organization, it is a group of fighters for liberation, which fights to protect its land and its citizens”, stated Erdogan in Parliament in Ankara, on the 25th.

On the same occasion, Erdogan highlighted that Turkey, as a republic with “a state mentality and a tradition of thousands of years, forged in the wars against Byzantium, the Crusades and the Mongol attacks”, will always be on the Palestinian side.