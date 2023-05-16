The president of Turkey, the Islamist Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has once again linked the elections with a coup d’état, by assuring this Tuesday that the second round of the presidential elections, on May 28, It will be held the day after the anniversary of the 1961 coup.

That coup ended with the deposition and execution of the conservative prime minister Adnan Menderes, whom Erdogan considers an ideological referent. “God willing, we are going to make May 28 the beginning of Turkey’s century,” the Islamist leader said on Twitter.

Already during the campaign for the presidential and parliamentary elections that took place last Sunday, Erdogan compared the election to the failed coup he himself suffered in 2016.

Supporters of current President Tayyip Erdogan.

The head of State and Government won his third presidential election on Sunday with 49.5% of the votes, close to the absolute majority that would have avoided the second round within fifteen days.

In that second round will face Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, the opposition leaderwhich remained at 45%.

The AKP, Erdogan’s party, has won the parliamentary elections and has maintained, thanks to the support of its ultranationalist and Islamist allies, the absolute majority in the Chamber, despite having lost 22 seats.

The opposition faces a difficult second round

The unexpected electoral victory this Sunday of the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has put a demoralized opposition to the difficult challenge of turning it around to a result in which his ability to attract conservative voters without losing the support of the Kurdish left will weigh heavily.

With more than 2.5 million votes ahead, Erdogan even promised this Tuesday that on May 28, the day of the final second round in the presidential elections, will achieve a triumph that will mark “the beginning of Turkey’s century”.

The country went to the polls in the midst of great polarization. In the photo: the scrutiny ballot for the presidential election.

The president, who He has been in power for two decades. He turned around the polls that predicted his defeat on Sunday and achieved 49.5% of the votes, just below the absolute majority that would have avoided that second round.

Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, at the head of an opposition bloc of social democrats, nationalists and Islamists, was left with 45%.

The opposition leader assured that The main message that came out of the polls on Sunday is that the country wants change.

The truth is that Erdogan lost the absolute majority that he won in the 2014 presidential elections and revalidated in 2018. For the first time, he is forced to go to a second round.

International Writing

With information from EFE