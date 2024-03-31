Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday evening that the preliminary results of the local elections are a turning point for his party. The opposition is leading in many municipalities, including in the country's two largest cities, Istanbul and Ankara.
Foreign editorial
Latest update:
00:59
