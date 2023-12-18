ITurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was welcomed to Budapest on Monday for the second time this year. The reason for the visit was the hundredth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations: On December 18, 1923, the newly formed nation states of Turkey and Hungary after the First World War concluded a friendship treaty in Istanbul.

But it was also an opportunity for the political leaders of both countries, Erdoğan and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, to demonstrate their mutual solidarity. Orbán gave Erdogan a stallion from a Hungarian stud farm “from horse nation to horse nation,” and in return he received a Turkish electric car.

In the Atlantic defense alliance, it is Ankara and Budapest that are delaying Sweden's accession to NATO. Although both have expressed their fundamental willingness to agree to the northern European country's accession, they have been stalling their allies for a year and a half. Most recently, Erdoğan made ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO dependent on the receipt of American F-16 fighter jets. Orbán clearly does not want to leave Erdoğan, whom he sees as a close international partner, alone on this issue.

Conversely, Orbán can also use the signal that he is not completely isolated. At the EU summit in Brussels last week, he was the only one who did not want to vote in favor of starting accession negotiations with Ukraine and left the room when it was voted on. He vetoed the release of financial resources for Ukraine. There have been calls from Orbán's former European party family, the EPP, to strip Hungary of its voting rights in the EU.







Orbán praised Turkey for the grain agreement

Erdoğan was received with military honors in Budapest and first met with President Katalin Novák. He laid a wreath at a memorial stone for fallen Hungarian soldiers in the First World War. His conversation with Orbán focused primarily on economic relations. The trading volume should be almost doubled to six billion dollars.

Agreements on, among other things, infrastructure and energy supply via the Turk Stream gas pipeline were signed. Erdogan said they discussed EU issues and developments in Gaza. Orbán referred to migration, which cannot be contained without Turkey. And only Turkey made progress towards peace in the Ukraine-Russia war, namely on the grain issue.

The program also included Orbán and Erdoğan's joint participation in a meeting of the “Hungarian-Turkish High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council”. This is a committee that the two of them set up ten years ago to deal with topics such as the economy, the environment and energy, culture and education. In August of this year, Erdoğan traveled to Budapest for the World Athletics Championships; according to him, this was the 21st time he and Orbán met.