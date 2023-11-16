Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again came to the defense of Hamas this Wednesday (15), stating that the group should not be classified as terrorist, but rather a political party that won elections in the past and now governs Gaza.

According to him, the person who should be condemned for war crimes and violations of international laws is Israel, considered a “terrorist state” by the Turkish leader.

“Israel’s ‘savage’ attacks forced civilians from their homes in the Strip. This is literally employing state terrorism. Hamas participated in the elections and won. Israel and the United States stole their rights after that,” Erdogan said in the country’s parliament, emphasizing that he “openly stated that Israel is a terrorist state.”

The Turkish president also took advantage of his speech in Parliament to criticize the “unlimited” support of Western countries for the Israeli government which, according to him, “carried out the most treacherous attacks in the history of humanity” against Gaza last month.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke out about the accusations.

“I must say that, unlike us, there are forces that support terrorism. One of them is Turkish President Erdogan. He calls Israel a terrorist state, but in reality he supports Hamas terrorism,” Netanyahu said, according to a spokesman. voice from his office.

“He himself bombed Turkish villages, within Turkey’s borders. We will not accept lectures from him,” he added.

Erdogan described Hamas as “a resistance movement” and accused Israel, with support from the West, of “continuing its massacres over the last 40 days” since the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7 in which 1,200 people were killed in the country.

“By deliberately targeting hospitals and schools, Israel is completely destroying a city. Israel is committing state terrorism,” the Islamic leader said of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen further said that “those who harbor terrorists and encourage terrorist organizations will not preach morality to the State of Israel.”

“The Turkish president distorts reality and is once again on the wrong side of history, on the side of those who glorify the massacres in Iran, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen. The State of Israel is a state of law, it acts in accordance with the law international and will continue its war against the terrorist organization Hamas, which is worse than the Islamic State”, added Cohen, in a message published on the social network X (formerly Twitter).