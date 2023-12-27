Tayyip Erdogan says there is “no difference” between Israel’s attacks on Gaza and the Nazis’ treatment of the Jewish people

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, declared that there are no differences between the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, in a speech held this Wednesday (Dec 27, 2023). The Turkish leader compared the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip to the Nazis' treatment of the Jewish people. The information is from the agency Reuters.

In a publication on X (formerly Twitter), the Israeli Prime Minister's official profile responded to the president's speech citing the Turkish attacks against the Kurds. On Saturday (Dec 23), the country attacked bases, shelters and oil installations allegedly linked to the PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party, its acronym in Kurdish).

“Erdogan, who commits genocide against the Kurds and holds the world record for arresting journalists who oppose his regime, is the last person who can preach morality“, he wrote.

Netanyahu also declared that Erdogan would be close to Hamas leaders and compared the group to the Islamic State. The association between organizations is one of Israel's mottos in the war.

Earlier this month, Tayyip Erdogan defended the creation of 2 states, with the recognition of Israel and Palestine as distinct nations. He also stated that he does not identify Hamas as a “terrorist organization”. Erdogan has previously stated that he prefers to call the organization “liberation group” what “fight to protect your lands and your citizens”.