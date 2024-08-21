Turkish politician Perincek: sanctions have played a cruel joke on the Western economy

Anti-Russian sanctions have played a cruel joke on the Western economy. This is stated in the commentary RIA Novosti said the chairman of the Turkish Motherland Party (Vatan) Dogu Perincek.

“The Ukrainian conflict is not only a confrontation between Moscow and Kyiv, but a confrontation between the Atlantic system and Russia. The sanctions of the Atlantic system against Russia have not brought the expected result,” the politician noted.

According to him, the Turkish economy has strengthened within the established framework, and the sanctions have ultimately played a cruel joke on the Western economy itself. At the same time, the military operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in particular the counteroffensive, have not yielded any results, Perincek summed up.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Washington had threatened Turkey with “consequences” for exporting technology to Russia. It was emphasized that the US was particularly concerned about the fact that Turkey had become a key hub through which Western-made electronics, including processors, memory cards and amplifiers, were being shipped to Russia.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that military lobbies blocked and sabotaged the 2022 Istanbul talks on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.