Political scientist Sezer: Kyiv will negotiate with the West’s go-ahead

Kiev will agree to negotiate with Moscow only if it receives permission from the West. In this regard, it is necessary to wait for the results of the US elections; negotiations in Istanbul are unlikely, said Turkish political scientist Aydin Sezer, writes RIA Novosti.

The expert specified that Kyiv, under pressure from Britain, refused to sign the agreements reached in Istanbul in the spring of 2022. According to the political scientist, the circumstances have changed significantly since then, and this applies not only to Donbass.

“I do not believe that Ukraine will sit down at the negotiating table while the West is preventing this. First, we need to wait for the results of the US presidential elections, then we will be able to assess the situation optimistically,” Cesar expressed his opinion.

The expert also recalled the words of the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov. In the summer, he said that neither Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nor anyone else at the moment can be a mediator in resolving the conflict.

Earlier, Senator Grigory Karasin said that the proposal of the Austrian authorities to host delegations from Russia and Ukraine on their territory and provide them with a platform for peace negotiations looks positive.

In addition, on September 5, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehamer said that the country is ready to host negotiations on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. This is how he commented on the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about readiness for a peaceful dialogue.

The head of the Russian Federation himself recalled that Russia did not refuse peace talks with Ukraine. Putin emphasized that the discussion was based on the agreements reached in Istanbul.