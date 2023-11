President of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Numan Kurtulmus, visiting Zeljka Cvijanovic, member of the tripartite presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in Sarajevo last week | Photo: EFE/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

Turkey’s parliament removed Coca-Cola and Nestlé products from the menu of its restaurants on Tuesday (7), alleging that these and other companies support Israel in its offensive in the Gaza Strip in response to terrorist attacks by Hamas, which Today marks one month.

“Products from companies that support Israel will not be sold in restaurants, cafes and tea houses on the parliament campus,” said the Grand National Assembly of Turkey in a statement, which did not identify the companies – however, Reuters confirmed with a source that Coca-Cola and Nestlé are included in the boycott.

The two companies did not comment on the matter. Parliament did not specify how Coca-Cola and Nestlé support Israel’s war effort in Gaza, Reuters highlighted.

The president of the Grand National Assembly, Numan Kurtulmus, stated that the decision aims to “support public sensitivity regarding the boycott of products from companies that have openly declared their support for Israel’s war crimes [e] to the murder of innocent people in Gaza.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for a ceasefire in Gaza and criticized Israel’s operation in the Palestinian enclave: at the end of October, he called the Jewish state a “war criminal.”