Turkish parliament ratifies Finland’s application for NATO membership

The General Assembly of the Turkish Parliament has ratified Finland’s application to join NATO. This is reported TASS.

276 votes were cast for the ratification of the protocol on Finland’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance. Vice-Speaker of the Parliament Haydar Akar, having announced the results of the voting, congratulated the country and its people.

Thus, the last obstacle to NATO’s eastward expansion has been removed. After the approval of the application by the Turkish parliament, only paper work will remain – the exchange of letters and the submission of ready-made documents on Finland’s entry into the alliance. The submission of documents will take place together with the US State Department – this country is the depositary of NATO in accordance with the founding treaty of the alliance.

As President Sauli Niinistö said earlier, Finland could become a member of the alliance this week.

Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO in May 2022. In July of the same year, the member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance signed protocols on the accession of the two Scandinavian countries. They will be able to become part of the alliance only after all NATO member countries ratify the accession protocols.