The Turkish parliament has passed a controversial law on how to deal with street dogs. (Photo archive) © Christine-Felice Röhrs/dpa

Animal rights activists have been protesting for weeks. Now the parliament in Ankara has voted for a law that allows the killing of street dogs in certain cases. The opposition is rebelling.

Istanbul – Despite fierce protests, the Turkish parliament has passed a law amendment that allows the killing of street dogs in certain cases. The majority of MPs in the capital Ankara voted in favor of the amendment to the animal protection law, the state news agency Anadolu reported.

According to the plan, municipalities are obliged to catch stray dogs and place them in animal shelters. They should be given homes to owners if possible. Dogs that are classified as sick or aggressive or that pose a “danger to the health of humans and animals” can be put down. Veterinarians should decide on this.

Given the inadequate animal shelter infrastructure in Turkey and the sometimes catastrophic conditions in the facilities, animal rights activists fear that this will lead to mass killings of animals. Activists have been protesting against the plan for weeks.

Animal rights activists fear that even healthy animals will be killed

According to the government, there are an estimated four million street dogs in Turkey, but only around 100,000 places in animal shelters. The amendment also stipulates that by the end of 2028, municipalities must ensure that enough accommodation is created. Failure to do so could result in prison sentences of up to two years.

The deputy chairwoman of the animal protection organization Haytap, Senem Demirel Acar, fears that the law will lead to chaos. Four years are planned to create enough animal shelters, but the dogs should be collected immediately. She therefore assumes that even healthy animals will be killed immediately, Acar told the German Press Agency.

Erdogan: Concerns “people’s security”

The Islamic-conservative government justifies the measure by saying, among other things, that people are repeatedly attacked by street dogs. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it was about the “security of the people”. Until now, killing street animals was prohibited. It was also planned to reduce the population of street animals by castrating them, vaccinating them and releasing them back into their area of ​​origin. The largest opposition party, the CHP, wanted to stick to the regulation and implement it consistently.

Opposition wants to go to court

Opposition leader Özgür Özel announced that he would appeal to the Constitutional Court. He also declared that the municipalities run by his party would not implement the law. The CHP won the most mayoral posts in the country in the local elections at the end of March.

Critics also see a political component in the discussion about the street dogs and an attempt by Erdogan to further polarize the country and make life difficult for the municipalities run by the opposition. dpa