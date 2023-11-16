The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish Parliament met this Thursday to discuss the draft law on the ratification of Sweden’s entry into NATO and decided to postpone a decision to a new meeting.

The date of the next meeting is not yet known and will be set later, the official Anadolu news agency reported today. Fuat OktayPresident of the Commission, said before the meeting that the Commission has eight international agreements on its agenda today, underlining that Sweden’s accession to NATO will be discussed in depth with all Commission members.

Before the Commission meeting, the President of Parliament, Numan Kurtulmus, had a video conference with his Swedish counterpart, Andreas Norlen, and stated that he was following the process closely and hoped to complete it as soon as possible.

For the ratification process, the protocol must first go through the Foreign Affairs Commission, which must give its approval to send it to the plenary session for a vote.

By the end of September, The Turkish president, the Islamist Recep Tayyip Erdogan, declared that the decision on Sweden’s entry into NATO corresponds to the Turkish Parliament.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (left) and Sweden’s ambassador to the organization Axel Wernhoff

Turkey is – along with Hungary – the only NATO country that has not yet ratified the entry of the Scandinavian country into the Alliance, since it considers that Sweden does not do enough against the activities of alleged Kurdish terrorists on its territory.

EFE