Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Putin's partners, have been delaying Sweden's entry into the Western military alliance | Photo: EFE/EPA/VIVIEN CHER BENKO/Office of the Prime Minister of Hungary

The Turkish Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee approved this Tuesday (26) Sweden's entry into NATO, the Western military alliance. According to information from the Reuters agency, approval occurred after four hours of debates.

Now, the issue will be considered by the plenary of the Turkish Parliament, which does not yet have a date. A country's membership in NATO must be ratified by all countries that are already part of the alliance.

Turkey has been delaying giving Sweden the green light since last year, when Stockholm gave up decades of military neutrality and asked for membership due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government initially alleged that Sweden was harboring suspected Kurdish terrorists, which led to changes in Swedish anti-terrorism legislation. Afterwards, Ankara began a bargain for the United States to sell F-16 fighters to Turkey, which had been blocked by the American Congress, in exchange for supporting Sweden's request.

Turkey also imposed obstacles to Finland's entry into NATO, but the country ultimately joined the alliance in April this year.

Another ally of Vladimir Putin, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has also been blocking Swedish accession. He recently denied that there is a Hungarian-Turkish agreement to bar Sweden's entry.

“[A adesão sueca] it will be decided solely by the Hungarian Parliament, when parliamentarians decide that the time has come for it. They don’t have a great desire to make this decision,” Orbán said.