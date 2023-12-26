Turkey moved closer this Tuesday to approving Sweden's long-awaited accession to NATO with the backing of a key parliamentary committee, paving the way for a vote on the floor of the assembly that could happen this week.

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish Parliament supported Sweden's entry into the military allianceclearing one of the last obstacles for Stockholm.

Parliament is expected to do the same in the vote, since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in favor and his ruling party, the AK, and its allies have a comfortable majority in the chamber.

Sweden would help strengthen the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and Europe's defenses following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

