Voting in the House was unanimous; Nordic country only needed Turkish consent to join military alliance

The Parliament of Turkey approved this Thursday (30.Mar.2023) the proposal for Finland to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). The Nordic country, which had received admission from 29 member countries, needed only Turkish approval to join the military alliance. The information is from the state news agency Anadolu.

After passing unanimous votes in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, the text will be signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

All NATO countries must approve any proposal to join the military alliance. Each nation is free to do it however it likes.

At the twitterthe president of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, thanked NATO members for the country’s entry into the alliance and said that Helsinki will be a “strong and capable ally”.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also spoke at the social network. He congratulated Turkey on ratification. “I congratulate the vote of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey to complete the ratification of Finland’s accession. It will make the whole NATO family stronger and more secure,” he wrote.

NATO MEMBERSHIP

Finland and Sweden separately applied for NATO membership in May 2022. The 2 countries, which have always adopted neutrality in conflicts, changed their position after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At the end of June 2022, NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the group. At first, Turkey had vetoed the countries’ entry.

Ankara then supported the accessions after a trilateral agreement, but backtracked by alleging non-compliance with the promise to extradite Kurdish separatists considered terrorists by Turkey.

On January 29, 2023, Erdogan stated that he was considering approving Finland’s membership in the military alliance before Sweden.

The decision of Sweden’s entry continues to be fought by Türkiye and Hungary.

The refusal of Swedish entry into the military alliance was announced by the Turkish government after demonstrators burned a copy of the Koran, the Muslim holy book, during a protest against the Turkish government in Stockholm.