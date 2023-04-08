The Turkish Parliament adopted the first legislative decisions on the operation of the gas hub

The Turkish Parliament adopted the first legislative decisions regarding the operation of the gas hub. About this in an interview with CNN Turk reported Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Fatih Donmez.

He said that we are talking about solutions that will simplify the work of oil and gas companies. “With the opening of the gas trading center, prices will also decrease, which is important for Europe. Turkey will become one of the markets that determine the reference price of gas,” the official added.

Donmez noted that Ankara can annually buy 100 billion cubic meters of gas per year, of which Turkey can sell 40 billion cubic meters to other states. The minister also said that Turkish companies are actively entering into contracts with partners from abroad. In particular, Azerbaijani SOCAR is one of the largest investors in the local oil and gas company Botas.

Earlier, the Center for Economics of the Fuel and Energy Complex stated that the hub could depoliticize gas relations between the European Union and Russia.

At the end of 2022, the head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, announced that the implementation of the gas hub project in Turkey had begun. The construction of this facility after the sabotage at the Nord Stream was initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.