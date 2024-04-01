Candidates from the CHP party defeated their opponents from the AKP, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party, in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir

The main opposition party in Turkey, the CHP (Republican People's Party), won municipal elections in the country's 3 largest cities: Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. The Turks went to the polls on Sunday (March 31, 2024).

With 99.99% of the ballot boxes having been counted, data from Supreme Electoral Councilpublished by state agency Anadolu this Monday (April 1st) until 2pm (Brasília time), show that, in Istanbul, the CHP candidate, Ekrem Imamoglu, was re-elected mayor with 51.14%.

His opponent Murat Kurum received 39.59% in the largest Turkish city. The politician belongs to the AKP (Justice and Development Party). The party is led by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has led the country for more than 20 years.

Imamoglu is seen as a potential opponent of Erdogan for the Turkish presidential elections in 2028. In Publication on X (formerly Twitter) after the results, the mayor of Istanbul stated that Sunday (31 March) was a day that marked a “crucial moment” for the city and for democracy in the country.

“As we celebrate our victory, we send a resounding message to the world: the decline of democracy ends now. Istanbul is a beacon of hope, a witness to the resistance of democratic values ​​in the face of growing authoritarianism.”he said.

In Ankara, the country's 2nd largest city, opposition candidate Mansur Yavas (CHP) emerged victorious with 60.38% of the votes and won his re-election. Turgut Altinok, from the AKP, got 31.69%.

The CHP also led the dispute in Izmir, the 3rd largest Turkish city. Cemil Tugay was elected mayor of the region with 48.96%. The government candidate Hamza Dag received 37.06%.

Political defeat

The results of the municipal elections in Turkey's main cities represented a political defeat for the Turkish president's party. In speech on Sunday night (March 31), to supporters, Erdogan said that the AKP “couldn’t get the results” what I expected.

He also stated that the caption “will openly evaluate the results of the March 31 elections and engage in courageous self-criticism”.