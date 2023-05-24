AFPi

05/24/2023 – 6:41 am

A woman shouts in the bazaar of Besiktas, Istanbul neighborhood: “Let’s get rid of Erdogan!”.

“Stand up for your rights in the second round on May 28,” shouts Rojda Aksoy, a petite woman, as she walks between areas selling olives and strawberries.

“The ‘rais’ (chief) will win,” replies another woman, a supporter of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In power for two decades, Erdogan failed to win re-election in the first round on May 14.

The harsh dialogue recorded in the bazaar is part of the battle to convince the 64.1 million Turkish voters, in the most important poll in the country in recent decades.

The opposition is looking for votes in all corners to win the victory of the social-democratic and secular politician Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the second round.

One of the most targeted segments is that of housewives, a base of support for Erdogan.

– “Türkiye is secular” –

Erdogan became a hero to Turkish conservatives by ending several religious restrictions, including headscarves in public buildings and universities, in an officially secular country.

Support for the president among housewives reached 60% in the 2018 elections, according to a poll by the Ipsos institute, almost eight points higher than his vote at the national level.

But the constant devaluation of the Turkish lira and high inflation have taken a toll on women’s daily lives.

Turkey’s worst economic crisis since the 1990s opened the door to Aksoy’s speech, seeking support for his cause.

“We remember that even though they (Erdogan and his party) have been in power for over 20 years, even with all the propaganda at their disposal, they have not managed to win in the first round,” Aksoy said.

With part of the campaign based on videos recorded in his home kitchen – which went viral -, Kilicdaroglu received 44.9% of the vote on May 14, which forced the second round with Erdogan.

In the first round, Kilicdaroglu did not convince Cidgem Ener, 50, who opted for ultranationalist Sinan Ogan, who received 5.2% of the vote two weeks ago and announced support for Erdogan for the second round.

“Turkey is secular”, says Ener, recalling that women gained the right to vote in 1934.

“Look at the regrettable situation that Erdogan has dragged us into, bringing his friends from Huda-Par to Parliament,” adds Ener, referring to the radical Islamist party with which the president reached an agreement to maintain control of the legislative branch.

Huda-Par is opposed to women’s rights and has ties to groups involved in extrajudicial executions, which infuriates Ener, who also expresses anger over food prices.

Now, Ener is determined to vote for Kilicdaroglu.

Tijyen Alpanli will do the same, out of conviction, but also out of fear of some radical Islamist leaders allied with Erdogan and what might happen to women.

“Women killers are almost never punished,” the 60-year-old says of domestic violence.

But not everyone changed their minds. Raziye Kuskaya, 50, says she and her daughter support Erdogan “to the last drop of blood”.

“We may not be able to buy everything we want, but it doesn’t matter,” declared Kuskaya.

With fewer resources than Erdogan’s ruling party, the opposition relies on social media to get its message across to voters.

“We know that there are masses that we cannot reach, in particular the housewives,” admitted the opposition Ekrem Kilicdaroglu, mayor of Istanbul.

– Hope –

Erdogan has sent his female voters out on a door-to-door campaign, one of his preferred electoral weapons since winning Istanbul’s mayoralty in 1994.

Emine Erdogan, wife of the president, is one of the campaign leaders.

Erdogan believes women activists “can go into women’s homes and convince them (to vote for him) because of their shared gender, values ​​and class,” said Prunelle Ayme, a political scientist at CERI-Sciences Po in Paris.

When there is no election campaign, the army of activists from Erdogan’s AKP party makes courtesy visits for births, weddings or funerals, which establishes links and allows them to collect valuable information about the composition of various neighborhoods, explains Ayme.

Erdogan’s coalition managed to retain control of parliament but lost nearly 20 seats in the May 14 election.

“Therefore, we can have hope”, sums up Aksoy.























