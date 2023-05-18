second round of votingTurkish presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu promised on Thursday in his first speech since last Sunday’s presidential election that he would return millions of migrants if he came to power. With this message he hopes to rally ultra-nationalist voters for the decisive second round of the presidential elections on Sunday 28 May.

In his speech, Kilicdaroglu clearly hardened his tone from earlier in the campaign. “Erdogan, you have not protected the borders and honor of our country,” the secular opposition leader said. “You have deliberately brought more than 10 million refugees to this country. As soon as I come to power, I will send all refugees home.”

To Europe

In recent years, current President Erdogan has also taken an increasingly harsh tone against the millions of Syrian refugees in the country. He also threatened to send them back to Syria. In recent years, that threat and the poor economic situation in Turkey have led thousands of Syrian families, who had been in Turkey for years, to decide to travel to Europe and apply for asylum there. It is one of the causes of the current reception crisis in the Netherlands. Of the 51,000 asylum seekers who came to the Netherlands in the past 12 months, 40 percent had Syrian nationality. See also Energy supply: G7 want a price cap on Russian oil

Candidate

Kilicdaroglu was put forward as a joint candidate by six opposition parties in the hopes of defeating incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but performed much worse than hoped in the first round of the election.

Decisive round

According to the official result, he received 44.9 percent of the vote, while Erdogan was close to a majority with 49.5 percent. Since none of the candidates received more than half of the votes, a decisive round of elections follows.

Kilicdaroglu also plans to meet Sinan Ogan, the far-right presidential candidate who lost 5.2 percent of the vote in the first round. The opposition leader hopes that Ogan will voice his support for him. Ogan has said he will only support a candidate who cracks down on migrants and “terrorism”, referring to Kurdish militants.

Turkish President Erdogan has influence not only in our country, but also within Europe and NATO



