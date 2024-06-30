Turkish opposition leader Ozel announced plans to meet with Putin

The leader of the opposition Republican People’s Party of Turkey (CHP), Ozgur Ozel, said that he expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia. He said this in an interview with journalist Fatih Altayli, reports RIA News.

Ozel noted that he intends to attend the congress of leaders of socialist parties of Europe in Bucharest next week. He also stressed that he plans to meet not only with European leaders. “We will meet with Putin, we have also already received an invitation and will go to China, as well as to Brazil, where we will meet with President (Lula) da Silva,” Ozel shared.

He did not specify the timing of his visit to Russia.

Earlier, Ozgur Ozel considered Turkey’s refusal to join the sanctions against Russia to be correct. He also called the implementation of the Montreux Convention correct.