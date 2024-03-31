The Turkish opposition has dealt a major blow to the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. With almost 75 percent of the votes counted, the picture is clear: in this Sunday's local elections, the largest opposition party CHP won not only in major cities such as Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Bursa, Adana and Antalya, but also in conservative provinces in central -Anatolia who traditionally voted for Erdogan's AKP.

The CHP achieved the most important victory in Istanbul, where incumbent mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was re-elected with more than 50 percent of the votes – about 10 percent more than his opponent Murat Kurum of the AKP. This convincing victory makes Imamoglu the definitive leader of the opposition and offers the CHP a crucial platform from which it can build on a possible resurrection.

“This is a historic victory,” said Berk Esen, a political scientist at Istanbul's Sabanci University. “The CHP has become the first national party in Turkey and has not achieved such good results in almost fifty years. That is a huge achievement, especially at a time when the opposition was deeply divided and disillusioned after the loss to Erdogan in the presidential elections last year.”

More effective campaign

According to Esen, the fact that the opposition is winning now and not then is partly due to new leadership within the CHP. Kemal Kiliçdaroglu (75), who lost to Erdogan last year, made way for the much younger Özgür Özel (49) last fall after thirteen years as CHP leader, who campaigned more effectively. Moreover, this time popular mayors were on the ballot instead of the uncharismatic Kiliçdaroglu.

The Turkish economy is in even tougher times than last year. This also affects the conservative working-class neighborhoods and rural districts where Erdogan's AKP usually does well, says Esen. “They kept voting for Erdogan all this time, but over the past year they have seen that their lives have not improved and are now issuing a clear warning. The threshold for doing this is often lower in a local election than in a national one.”

Imamoglu managed to develop a recipe in Istanbul to attract AKP voters. Unlike the CHP often did in the past, the mayor never takes a belittling attitude towards Erdogan's supporters. Instead, he emphasizes that he also wants to be there for AKP voters, avoids polarizing topics and focuses instead on effective services and popular support programs for the poor. In this way, he points out that he can break through Erdogan's polarizing tactics.

In addition, the AKP also suffered from new challengers from conservative quarters in these elections. For example, the small Islamic party Yeniden Refah turned against the AKP because of its self-enrichment and the fact that Erdogan, despite his strong words towards Israel, did not cancel trade with the country. Yeniden Refah appears to have achieved a narrow but very notable victory over the AKP in the ultra-conservative provinces of Urfa and Yozgat.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greeted supporters as he left a polling station in Istanbul on Sunday. Photo Mrat Kuli/Turkish Presidential Press Office via Reuters.

Thousands of Imamoglu supporters gathered in front of Istanbul's city hall during the evening in anticipation of his victory speech. Meanwhile, at the AKP office in Istanbul, the television screens showing the results went out during the evening, Turkish media reported. At the AKP headquarters in Ankara, only the party's top leadership could have followed the disappointing results for part of the evening.

It emphasizes once again that the AKP, which managed to build its power from the most local level more than twenty years ago, has increasingly become a one-man show. “Erdogan's personalist style has led to an erosion of the local party machine that the AKP once was,” says Esen. “This certainly has consequences in the event of a local election.”