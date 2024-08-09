Star Shooter Dikech: I Appeared Calm, But Inside There Was a Storm

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç, who became the star of the 2024 Olympic Games, explained his calmness during the performance. His words are reported by Reuters.

“Everyone says I seemed very calm, but in reality there was a storm raging inside me,” the athlete said. According to Dikec, his shooting position reflects the Olympic spirit well: fair play, simplicity, clarity and naturalness.

Dikec became popular online after taking part in an air pistol shooting competition in Paris. While other competitors wore special lenses and noise-canceling headphones, the 51-year-old Turk shot wearing regular glasses. He also kept his other hand in his pocket while shooting.

Dikech won the silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed doubles event, along with Sevval Tarkhan.