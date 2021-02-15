13 dead. That much is certain. How the Turks held captive in northern Iraq died is meanwhile unclear. Ankara accuses the PKK of executions.

ISTANBUL taz | There was great outrage in Turkey on Monday over the killing of 13 prisoners by the Kurdish PKK. A total of 13 “unarmed Turkish citizens have been murdered by the PKK terrorists”, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced on Sunday afternoon. They were found dead in a cave in northern Iraq.

The cave is in the Gara area near the Turkish-Iraqi border, where the Turkish army has been conducting a cross-border attack against the PKK since last Wednesday. If it was initially said that the army wanted to prevent possible “terrorist attacks by the PKK”, Akar now let it be known that the liberation of the 13 citizens was one of the main reasons for the attack.

As announced after their identification on Sunday evening, those killed are soldiers, police officers and secret service employees who were kidnapped by the PKK in 2015/16 and have been held captive since then. According to Akar, they had intelligence information that the prisoners were being held in Gara.

According to the army, the people were killed when a special squad attacked a cave with the aim of freeing the prisoners. They were shot in the head and none of them survived.

HDP wanted to mediate

The PKK presents the process differently. According to her, the Turkish Air Force bombed a camp that she knew was also holding prisoners. The PKK-affiliated news agency reported that this was not a “rescue operation”, but a “destruction operation” Firat News in response to Akar’s communication.

Interesting is a statement by the Kurdish parliamentary party HDP, which distributed it on Monday night. In it, the HDP claims that it has offered several times since 2015 to mediate between the government and the PKK over the release of the prisoners. Families of the prisoners also approached the party with a request to lobby for their release.

The HDP recalls that in previous cases the PKK had always succeeded in getting captured soldiers back alive. But the government did not react to the offer despite several attempts by the HDP.

The peace process between the Turkish government and the PKK collapsed in 2015. Since then the fighting has continued. It was no longer the time for negotiations, also because the ruling AKP party wanted to win back a parliamentary majority that was lost in the spring in a new election in November 2015.

Concern about Biden’s Kurdish policy

Now there is great outrage in the media and in government circles. An international on-site investigation in northern Iraq, such as the HDP calls for, appears to be ruled out. Instead, the government wants to intensify the fight. A total of 53 PKK militants have already been eliminated, i.e. killed. Instead of responding to the proposal of an international investigation, the Turkish government has again complained that it is not supported in the fight against the PKK.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan protested on Monday against criticism of his country’s military operations. After the “bloodbath”, neither a country nor a person or institution could “question, criticize and oppose Turkey’s operations in Iraq and Syria,” he said. His country will continue to take action against the PKK. The “terrorists” are not safe in northern Iraq or Syria.

The pro-government newspaper Akşam ran the headline on Monday: “The US-backed PKK murderers have been eliminated”. The background to this is the concern of the Turkish government that the new US administration under Joe Biden could again support the Kurds in Syria, who are allied with the PKK, after the Trump administration had dropped them.