middle East

Turkish activists with a nationalist orientation have hooded an American soldier on the street in Izmir, a city on the Aegean coast, staging a protest against the United States of America. “We put a bag over the head of an American soldier who works on the largest American assault ship, the USS Wasp,” reads a message on X from the Youth Union of Turkey, an organization close to the Turkish political party Vatan Partisi, known for its ultra-nationalist, anti-imperialist and pro-Russia positions. In the video, released together with the message, at least six young people can be seen blocking a person, identified by activists as an American soldier, then hooding him and shouting “Yankee go home” while some of those present try to intervene to block the action. “We will welcome you as you deserve every time you set foot on these lands,” the message adds, accusing the US of having on its hands “the blood of our soldiers and thousands of Palestinians.” The USS Wasp arrived at the port of Izmir today after completing a training mission with two Turkish naval vessels, the US Embassy in Turkey announced. Turkish activists have often staged protests similar to today’s in the past, and at least seven US soldiers have been hooded in several Turkish cities since 2011.



00:23