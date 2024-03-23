Humanity needs to unite to resist the imperialism of the United States, which is spreading terrorism and war in the world. Serdar Uskuplu, a member of the Vatan Party of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey, told Izvestia about this on March 23.

“It is clear that American imperialism is behind this attack. America organized this terrorist attack to push European countries into the fire against Russia,” he said, commenting on the terrorist attack that took place on March 22 in the Moscow region.

The parliamentarian emphasized that a terrorist attack in Russia hurts just as much as if an inhumane attack occurred in Turkey. Uskuplu once again added that the Turkish people condemn the terrorist attack in the Moscow region.

Earlier that day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a series of telephone conversations with colleagues from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Turkey, Jordan and Mali on the topic of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. As the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova noted, the world majority forced the West to change its rhetoric on the topic of what happened, which initially could have been limited to only general phrases about regret and sympathy.

Also on this day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a terrorist attack in the Moscow region.

The shooting at Crocus City Hall occurred on March 22. The concert hall was supposed to host a performance by the Picnic group. The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation reported that unknown persons in camouflage broke into the building and started shooting. A fire broke out in the building with an area of ​​almost 13 thousand square meters. m. According to eyewitnesses, the hall was set on fire by infiltrating terrorists. At the moment, open burning has already been eliminated.

A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). According to the latest data from the Investigative Committee of Russia, the number of victims has increased to 133 people. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation began to publish a list of those killed in the terrorist attack, and the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region distributed an updated list of victims. It employs 140 people.

At the moment, several hotlines are operating to support and assist the population of the capital and the Moscow region.

On March 23, the head of the FSB of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bortnikov, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists who were directly involved in the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. According to the Investigative Committee, the latter were detained in the Bryansk region, not far from the border with Ukraine.

The President of the Russian Federation, during his address to Russians in connection with the tragedy, declared March 24 a day of national mourning. He also stated that Russia is counting on cooperation with all states regarding the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall.