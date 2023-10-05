It added in a statement that the strikes were carried out in the areas of Tal Rifaat, Al-Jazeera and Derik in northern Syria.

The ministry said in a statement that it “carried out air strikes this evening at 23:00 (20:00 GMT) in the areas of Tal Rifaat, Al-Jazeera, and Al-Malikiyah in northern Syria, destroying 30 targets,” including “caves, shelters, and warehouses, as well as oil wells and storage sites” used by “terrorists.” .

Earlier Thursday, Turkish media reported strikes in northern Syria that led to “the destruction of buildings housing attack and sabotage units, in addition to weapons and ammunition depots belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party/People’s Protection Units” during an operation led by Turkish National Intelligence Units.



Agency reported Dogan According to private Turkish news, Kurdish militants launched a missile attack on a Turkish military base in northern Syria on Thursday evening, wounding five police officers and three soldiers amid escalating violence in the region.

She said that Turkish forces responded by firing missiles after the attack, which originated in the rural Tal Rifaat area in northwestern Syria, hit the base in the Dabiq region.

She added that the wounded were transferred to hospitals in Türkiye.