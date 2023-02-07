It is an image that grabs the throat – one of many – and that is used by many international media on Tuesday to portray the desperation, helplessness, emptiness and grief of the relatives of the victims in Turkey and Syria.

AFP news agency released the series of photos. In one of them, in the Turkish town of Kahramanmaras, we see a man sitting on a pile of rubble that used to be an apartment building. The man’s name is Mesut Hancer. He wears a fluorescent orange safety jacket. Mesut has his right hand in his jacket pocket, possibly against the strong cold wind that the Turkish meteorological service warned on Monday. He stares straight ahead.

With his left hand he holds a hand sticking out from under the rubble. AFP reports that it is the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak. She's still lying on her bed, under pieces of concrete, cracked windows and broken bricks.

At the time of the photo, a rescue worker with a rotary hammer is said to be working his way through the rubble near Mesut. Other rescuers are also searching for survivors in the building. They are not visible in these photos. Only Mesut. His orange coat stands out against the white-gray rubble.

Race against the clock

Kahramanmaras is located in the south of Turkey, just northwest of Gaziantep, in the epicenter of the earthquake-hit area. It is a race against time for rescue teams to pull survivors from the rubble. In addition to a strong wind and some snow here and there, the freezing cold plays a crucial role. The area also has to deal with many aftershocks and (parts of) buildings that are still collapsing. The chance of people surviving under the rubble passes with time.

Follow our live blog here with the current state of affairs in Turkey and Syria.

The two strong earthquakes and many aftershocks have so far killed more than 6,200 people in Turkey and Syria. More than 30,000 people have already been injured in both countries.

Yet many thousands of people were also pulled alive from the rubble and images of some miraculous rescues have been circulated. A newborn baby was pulled from the rubble by relatives in northern Syria. The child was still attached to her mother by the umbilical cord, who died as a result of the earthquakes (see video below). The bodies of the father, four siblings and an aunt were also found under a collapsed building. That was in the town of Jenderes.

In the same city, a toddler was rescued from under the rubble on Monday evening. It was about the little girl Nour. She was rescued by aid workers from the White Helmets in Syria (see video below) and then reunited with her father.

And in the southern Turkish city of Kırıkhan, 19-year-old Malak Alhayel from Weert was pulled alive from under the rubble. However, her 4-year-old second cousin died.