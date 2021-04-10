Turkish mercenaries from Syria who participated in the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh complained about the lack of payments. It is reported by Telegram-Channel WarGonzo with a link to Arabic-speaking social networks.

According to the channel, in the video, one of the mercenaries said that the commanders had not settled with the participants in the hostilities, the wounded and the families of the victims. “The 16th division of Sultan Suleiman Shah did not fulfill its obligations to our fighters, did not issue salaries, did not pay anything to the wounded and the families of the victims. Many of us are starving. It shouldn’t be like that, “WarGonzo quotes him.

Presumably, the video was filmed in northern Syria, the exact date of the recording is unknown.

On September 27, 2020, battles began on the line of demarcation between Azerbaijan and NKR. They continued until November 10, when Baku, Yerevan and Moscow adopted a joint ceasefire statement. As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained part of the territories lost in the early 1990s.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, inhabited mainly by Armenians, proclaimed independence from Azerbaijan, which was part of the USSR. War broke out. In 1994, Armenia, Azerbaijan and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, mediated by Russia, concluded a truce, which was periodically violated.