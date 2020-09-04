Turkish men talked about romances with Russian women who come to local resorts and about the methods of seducing them. Anews.com writes about this with reference to data from numerous forums.

In particular, the Turks believe that the main way to win over a Russian woman is to show her enthusiastic attention and make a lot of compliments. At the same time, most often Russian tourists are considered easily accessible – some locals do not hide the fact that they start relationships with several girls at once.

In addition, promiscuity is attributed to Russian travelers. “No offense will be said, but according to my personal observations, women from Russia are not very selective in terms of men,” said one of the thread participants. Others have suggested that this may be due to a lack of attention in Russia.

At the same time, there is an opinion that Russian women are “smart and calculating predators” on whom the Turks “instantly fall for”. “Russian women pretend to be such helpless, naive ones that they want to take under their wing. They will easily convince any fool that he cannot live without her, ”the user emphasized.

In addition, many participants in the discussion noted that, in one way or another, they had “the best relations” with Russian women.

In November last year, it was reported that experts from the online service Tutu.ru calculated how many women named Natasha or Natalya flew to Turkey from November 1, 2018 to November 1, 2019. The second most popular name on the same flights was the name Elena, and the third – Tatiana.

Russia resumed international flights on August 1. At the first stage, flights were carried out only from Moscow, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don. Later this list included Kazan, Kaliningrad, Novosibirsk. The countries with which flights recovered in the first place were Great Britain (London), Turkey (from August 1, Ankara and Istanbul, from August 10 – Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman) and Tanzania (Zanzibar island).

