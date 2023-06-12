istanbul (wam)

The news of the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to Turkey topped the main headlines of the Turkish media and newspapers, which confirmed the strength of relations between the two countries. For its part, Turkey newspaper topped the tweets of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in which His Highness affirmed the UAE’s keenness to deepen cooperation with its friends to support peace and prosperity in the region and the world.

The newspaper “Turkey” also highlighted His Highness’s statements regarding his talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussing strengthening strategic relations between the two countries and advancing their economic partnerships, while the Turkish newspaper “Cumhuriyet” indicated that the meeting came within the framework of strengthening strategic relations and the comprehensive economic partnership between the two countries.

For its part, the Turkish newspaper “Freedom” highlighted the celebration of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by offering to drive a Turkish-made car, as His Highness and the Turkish president appeared on board the electric vehicle. Turkish newspapers and news websites also highlighted the official receptions that were organized for His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, at the airport in Istanbul, and his discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about strengthening relations.

His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said that the UAE-Turkish relations are witnessing a new phase of the comprehensive strategic partnership, based on the mutual desire of the leaderships of the two countries to continue joint work and enhance aspects of cooperation, in a way that serves future visions and achieves the development goals of both countries. .

His Excellency added that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to Turkey gives a strong impetus to the path of the existing partnership towards unprecedented growth prospects in the history of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq indicated that the UAE-Turkish economic relations have succeeded in continuing their growth and development over the past years, despite the various changes that the region and the world have witnessed, as a result of the promising economic potentials that the economies of the two countries possess, in addition to the geographical location and connection with promising markets in the region. Europe, Asia and Africa.

His Excellency said, “With the signing of the comprehensive economic partnership agreement by the two countries, we are looking forward to a promising future rich in trade, economic and investment opportunities, especially in light of the ambitious development plans adopted by the two countries, which present promising opportunities in priority sectors in trade and investment, industry, tourism, transport, energy, food, technology and others. of vital sectors.

And last March, the UAE and Turkey signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which was designed in a way that achieves mutual benefit for both parties, and works to stimulate long-term, sustainable and comprehensive economic growth in both countries, as the agreement cancels or reduces customs duties on 82% of goods and products, which represent more than 93% of intra-trade components are non-oil, and access to the Turkish market has also improved for exporters from the UAE, including key sectors such as contracting, metals and their products, polymers and other manufacturing products.

It is expected that the comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the UAE and Turkey will effectively contribute to increasing non-oil intra-trade and creating 25,000 new job opportunities by 2031, and that UAE exports to Turkey will increase by 21.7%.

The UAE-Turkish relations witnessed tangible positive developments during the past two years, supported by official visits exchanged between the leaderships of the two countries. In November 2021, the UAE announced the establishment of a $10 billion investment fund in Turkey that focuses on the logistics, energy, health and food sectors.

In February of last year, the UAE also signed 13 cooperation agreements in many areas of common interest.