ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The lira fell by as much as 4% against the dollar on Tuesday, as Turkey braced for even higher annual inflation after consumer prices soared at the sharpest pace in 19 years.

The country’s finance minister, Nureddin Nebati, said he expected a return to stability after a volatile currency crisis in recent months.

The lira, however, fell as low as 13.5 to the dollar this session, after closing at 12.96 to the dollar on Monday, with economists predicting that consumer prices will continue to rise after Monday’s data showed that Turkey’s annual inflation rate was 36.1% last month.

The local currency hit a record low of 18.4 to the dollar two weeks ago, before rebounding with government measures to support the currency.

Last year, the lira lost 44% of its value, becoming by far the worst-performing currency in emerging markets and marking its worst year since President Tayyip Erdogan took power nearly two decades ago.

Its “new economic program” of sharp interest rate cuts and an emphasis on exports and credit sparked a currency crisis, Turkey’s second in four years.

(By Daren Butler)

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?