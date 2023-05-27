Home page politics

From: Catherine Reikowski

Supporters wave flags while listening to Turkish President Erdogan’s address during a campaign rally. © Tolga Ildun/Zuma Press Wire/dpa

The Turkish lira falls to a record low ahead of the runoff election. Financial experts see expectations of the outcome of the election.

Ankara – Turkey is getting deeper and deeper into an economic crisis ahead of the 2023 Turkish election runoff: the national currency is falling to a record low, inflation is increasing. Observers assume that this reflects expectations of the presumed future President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As the daily News reported, the dollar rose in parallel and was at times more expensive than ever on Saturday at 20.1166 lira. “Unless there is another big surprise, Erdogan’s rule, including the unorthodox policy described as the Turkish economic model, will probably continue,” said Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose, explaining the developments before the election daily News a.

Before the runoff: Voices in the Turkish government want a change of course

Loud daily News The lira has lost almost 80 percent of its value against the dollar in recent years, the recent low joining a long series of price losses. Because Turkey has to import many goods and raw materials, the inflation problem is getting worse. Inflation is currently at 44 percent. According to conventional wisdom, this should result in significant interest rate hikes. However, the Turkish central bank only decided in the week before the runoff election in Turkey to leave the key interest rate unchanged at 8.5 percent because core inflation had continued to improve.

Loud daily News However, there are voices within the Turkish government calling for a change in economic policy. “They are studying a new economic model because the existing model cannot be sustained,” a senior government official, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reuters. “Basically, it would gradually increase the interest rate.”

Türkiye is backed by Gulf states ahead of the 2023 election

Erdogan had already announced on Thursday that Turkey was being temporarily supported with capital from the Gulf States. The countries have thus provided relief for the Turkish central bank and the financial markets, said Erdogan in an interview with the broadcaster CNN Türkiye on Thursday. “Our economy and the banking and financial system are quite strong. For the time being, some Gulf countries have put money into our system – even if it’s only for a short time.” After the runoff on May 28, he wanted to thank the donors.

Erdogan did not name any countries or amounts. Turkey has already concluded swap agreements with the United Arab Emirates, China, Qatar and South Korea worth around $28 billion in recent years. The incumbent President Erdogan is given a good chance against his competitor Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the upcoming runoff election on Sunday – despite unstable polls. (Reuters/kat)