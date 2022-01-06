By Can Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The Turkish lira fell 1.7% on Thursday, and has fallen by about 22% in the past nine trading sessions, amid persistent investor concerns about the rise in inflation to a 19-year peak, after a series of heterodox interest rate cuts.

The currency weakened to 13.89 against the greenback before reducing its losses to 13.745 at 8 am local time. Last year, the currency fell 44%, in its worst year since President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK party came to power in 2002.

Simone Kaslowski, chair of Tusiad, Turkey’s main business association, said on Wednesday that the jump in annual inflation to 36.1% clearly shows the need to reconsider Turkey’s monetary policy measures.

“If these are the right steps, why is inflation so high?” he told an economic panel according to news website T24.

“Time is precious. As a country, the cost of using that time more appropriately is even higher now than before.”

Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Wednesday that the government would now prioritize fighting inflation, but added that it had abandoned “orthodox policies” and was charting its own path.

(Reporting by Daren Butler)

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?