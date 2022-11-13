Besiktas Club said in an official statement published today: “The 14th round match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor, which was scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 Turkish time at Vodafone Park Stadium, has been postponed to a later date, due to the violent explosion that occurred in the center of Istanbul.”

A violent explosion took place today on Istiklal Street in Beyoglu district in the center of Istanbul, killing many citizens, in addition to injuring many others of varying severity.

The administrations of Besiktas and Antalyaspor sent messages of condolences to the families of the victims of the accident, and affirmed their deep sympathy with the wounded and all those affected by this explosion.

terrorist bombing

Turkish Vice President Fuat Aktay announced, on Sunday evening, that a female suicide bomber carried out the explosion that took place on Istiklal Street in Istanbul, leaving six dead and 81 wounded, two of them seriously, according to the latest toll.

“We consider it a terrorist attack as a result of the attacker, who is a woman, detonating a bomb, according to preliminary information,” Aktay told reporters.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a woman had participated in an explosion in the Taksim area.

In a televised speech after the explosion, Erdogan said that preliminary investigations show the involvement of a woman in the explosion that killed 6 people and wounded 53 others in the vital Taksim area in central Istanbul.