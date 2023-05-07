Turkish President Erdogan has called his challenger Kilicdaroglu a drunkard, a week before the crucial elections in which Erdogan could lose power after 20 years. At a campaign rally in Istanbul attended by hundreds of thousands of supporters, Erdogan said the Turkish people will not leave the country to a drunkard.
