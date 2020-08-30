Ebru Timtik died after 238 days without food in an Istanbul detention hospital. She had been convicted of terrorist charges.

ISTANBUL taz | On Thursday evening the lawyer Ebru Timtik died in a detention hospital after a total of 238 days of hunger strike. With her hunger strike she wanted to get her release from prison and a “fair trial”. A colleague of hers, Aytac Ünsal, who is also imprisoned, has also been on hunger strike for months and, according to the Istanbul Lawyers’ Association, is also in mortal danger.

Ebru Timtik and Aytac Ünsal belong to a group of 18 lawyers, who were all sentenced in March 2019 as members, leaders or supporters of a terrorist organization – meaning the DHKP / C (Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party / Front) – to long prison terms. Ebru Timtik was sentenced to 13 years and 6 months in prison and was most recently in prison in Silivri, the main prison for political prisoners in Turkey.

After an appeals chamber had confirmed the verdict against Timtik and her co-defendants, an appeal for appeal was finally filed before the Turkish Supreme Court.

Ebru Timtik was a lawyer in a left-wing collective “Law Office of the People” and, like all the other defendants, also belonged to the so-called “Progressive Lawyers Association”. Both the law firm of the people and the superordinate legal association are assumed by the Turkish government and the law enforcement authorities as a whole to be close to the DHKP / C.

Timtik is said to have smuggled receipts, so the charge

The DHKP / C originally goes back to the radical left Devrimci Sol, which was one of the armed left organizations in Turkey that fought for a socialist Turkey in the 1970s and were more or less wiped out after the military coup of September 12, 1980.

The DHKP / C was one of the few radical left groups that subsequently carried out armed attacks, killing business bosses, police officers and public prosecutors. In autumn 2000 the group carried out one of the longest and most loss-making hunger strikes in Turkish history in various prisons, in which a total of 122 of its members died. In December 2000, when the government violently stormed the prisons where the hunger strikes were held, another 28 people died.

In recent years, the attacks allegedly carried out by the DHKP / C have become increasingly bizarre, including an attack on the US embassy in Ankara and on the police headquarters in Istanbul.

Ebru Timtik was specifically accused of having smuggled cash from DHKP / C prisoners out of prison as a lawyer. Representatives of European lawyers’ associations who observed the 2018/19 trial came to the conclusion in a report from October 2019 that the rights of the accused had been grossly violated during the trial. The chairman of the Istanbul Bar Association Mehmet Durakoglu called on the authorities on Friday to at least save the life of Aytac Ünsal.