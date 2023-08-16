Dhe well-known Turkish journalist Baris Pehlivan has to go back to prison after a break in prison because of the Corona crisis, despite protests. That was illegal, criticized his lawyer, Hüseyin Ersöz, on Tuesday. His client should have benefited from a regulation that allows prisoners released during the Corona crisis to live in freedom under certain conditions, he told the German Press Agency. The disregard of this regulation can now also be used as a means of pressure against other journalists.

In September 2020, Pehlivan was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for leaking secrets. Because of the Corona crisis, he was initially released after six months. According to his lawyer, he now has to serve another seven and a half months.

“People regularly go to jail just for writing the facts. I’m just a grain of sand in the sea,” Pehlivan said before heading to Istanbul prison. The journalist works for opposition media such as Cumhuriyet newspaper and Halk TV.

At the time of his conviction, he was the editor-in-chief of the Oda TV platform. He was accused, among other things, of revealing the identity of an employee of the Turkish secret service MIT who was killed in Libya and of having betrayed state secrets. Oda TV had always denied the allegations and said the identity was already known.