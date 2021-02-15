The charge: membership in a terrorist group. In addition to the well-known human rights activist, three other people have been distributed in Turkey.

ISTANBUL dpa | Turkish human rights lawyer Eren Keskin has been sentenced to six years and three months in prison for membership in a terrorist organization. The Istanbul court also sentenced three other defendants on Monday, according to the protocol.

Two people in charge of the now banned pro-Kurdish daily newspaper Özgür Gündem were therefore also sentenced to six years and three months for membership in a terrorist organization. The newspaper’s former editor-in-chief, Bilir Zana Kaya, was sentenced to two years and one month in prison for terrorist propaganda, according to the protocol. The verdict is not yet legally binding.

Keskin is one of the most famous human rights lawyers in the country. On twitter wrote Keskinthat she has been charged many times and has been imprisoned for her views. However, it is the first time that she has been convicted of membership in a terrorist organization.

Milena Büyüm from Amnesty International called the judgment a “terrible injustice”. She wrote on Twitter: “Eren Keskin has devoted her life to defending the rights of women and prisoners and fighting for justice for the families of the disappeared. She is a human rights lawyer who speaks out against injustice. “

The background to the proceedings was that Keskin ran the newspaper Özgür Gündem, which was banned by decree after the attempted coup in 2016, supported as a symbolic editor-in-chief.