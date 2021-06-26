EFE Agency

The Turkish Grand Prix, which was initially going to replace Canada’s and that later fell out of it, enters the World Cup calendar again. Formula 1, as announced this Friday by the organization of the championship.

The Turkish Grand Prix It will be held from October 1 to 3 at Istanbul Park, on the outskirts of Istanbul, the weekend initially scheduled for the Singapore Grand Prix, which he had to resign a few weeks ago, also for health reasons derived from the covid-19 pandemic, to organize the night race that is usually held in the Marina Bay urban circuit .

The Turkish Grand Prix had been canceled earlier this year due to international travel restrictions – mainly those linked to the United Kingdom, one of the key nations in F1 – although its promoters had called for re-entry into the more recent calendar. Go ahead if this is possible.

Turkey will thus host the eighteenth round of the World Cup and it will be the second in another triptych (with races on three weekends in a row) that will start a weekend before -the last one in September- with the Russian Grand Prix, in Sochi; and it will close a weekend later -the second of October- with the one in Japan, in Suzuka.

Italian Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, expressed his joy at Istanbul’s return to the calendar.

Turkey, which had organized its last Grand Prix in 2011, returned to the calendar last year, in the Pandemic World Cup, with a race that was won by seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), ahead of Mexican Sergio Pérez. (now at Red Bull and that day at Racing Point), which finished second on November 15 at Istanbul Park.

